California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 49,063 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,831,905 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 49,063 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of SoFi Technologies worth $29,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $188,299.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,244.32. This trade represents a 2.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. This represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold 135,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,822 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOFI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.38.

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SoFi Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Should You Buy, Hold or Fold SoFi Technologies Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Positive Sentiment: Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” SoFi Technologies Q2: The Everything App Inflection Just Showed Up In The Numbers

Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” Positive Sentiment: SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling.

SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling. Neutral Sentiment: In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Nu vs. SoFi: Which Digital Banking Stock Is the Better Investment Now?

In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity.

The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating.

Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including an executive’s sale of SoFi shares, added further short-term selling pressure and reinforced investor caution. SoFi Technologies Trading Down Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $32.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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