California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc $EXR

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,192 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 8,139 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Extra Space Storage worth $38,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 21.9% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 95,819 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $12,565,000 after purchasing an additional 17,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $3,160,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.7% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,775 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,300 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,374 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,606,100. This trade represents a 8.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXR. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of EXR stock opened at $148.49 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1 year low of $125.71 and a 1 year high of $158.88. The stock has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.19. The business's fifty day moving average is $146.52 and its 200-day moving average is $143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $874.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.99 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 27.80%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.250-8.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Extra Space Storage's dividend payout ratio is currently 143.05%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage NYSE: EXR is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, development and operation of self-storage properties. The company provides storage solutions for residential and commercial customers, offering a range of unit sizes, climate-controlled units and specialized options such as vehicle and boat storage. Extra Space Storage markets itself as a customer-focused operator, with online rentals, contactless move-in options and ancillary retail products like packing supplies and insurance to support tenant needs.

Its business model combines property ownership with third-party management and development activities.

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