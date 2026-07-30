California State Teachers Retirement System Has $108.24 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL - Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,270,008 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,433 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $108,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company's stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the company's stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company's stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 7,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE:CL opened at $93.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.33. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $74.54 and a one year high of $99.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Colgate-Palmolive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company's core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

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