California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.68 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,036 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $21,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,568,117 shares of the technology company's stock worth $443,873,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,258,282 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $390,321,000 after purchasing an additional 53,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,857,716 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $321,176,000 after purchasing an additional 69,857 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,439,666 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $248,832,000 after buying an additional 248,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,079 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $284,462,000 after buying an additional 151,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Research Partners raised BWX Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered BWX Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $228.20.

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BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWXT stock opened at $168.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.07 and a fifty-two week high of $241.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $860.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 10.20%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.600-4.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CFO Michael Thomas Fitzgerald sold 2,417 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total transaction of $505,757.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 6,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,440,477. This represents a 25.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.81, for a total value of $2,048,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 202,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,472,181.71. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc NYSE: BWXT is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company's core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non‐defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

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