California State Teachers Retirement System Has $29.28 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,724 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Twilio worth $29,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $197.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 308.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.36. The business's 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.88. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Twilio's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total transaction of $1,751,907.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 109,724 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,540,601.32. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andrew Stafman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $184,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 620,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $114,166,800. This represents a 61.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,803,980 shares of company stock valued at $341,898,467 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Twilio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $220.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TWLO

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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