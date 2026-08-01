California State Teachers Retirement System Has $43.26 Million Stock Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,032 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 15,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $43,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,836,521 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,211,377,000 after buying an additional 187,763 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,759,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $820,589,000 after buying an additional 95,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,901,171 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $750,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630,620 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 178.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 9,740,072 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $539,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,288,379 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $533,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.80% of the company's stock.

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Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $87.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.68 and its 200 day moving average is $80.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.95 and a 1 year high of $97.84.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company's revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Interactive Brokers Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $83.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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