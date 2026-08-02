California State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Fabrinet $FN

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,747 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Fabrinet worth $21,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

Shares of FN stock opened at $437.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $555.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.06. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.20. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $272.49 and a 1 year high of $748.89.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 9.94%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Fabrinet's revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fabrinet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $548.00 to $702.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $643.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Fabrinet

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total value of $1,779,775.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,233 shares in the company, valued at $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

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