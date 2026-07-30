California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,351 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,720 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Vertiv worth $139,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its position in Vertiv by 1.1% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 6.9% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Pincus Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Pincus Capital Management LP now owns 4,713 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler set a $375.00 price objective on Vertiv in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Fox Advisors raised Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $342.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRT

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Vertiv Holdings Co. Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates

Vertiv reported adjusted earnings of , above the $1.43 analyst consensus and up from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue rose 24% year over year to $3.27 billion, while operating profit increased 44%. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of $6.65–$6.75 versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Vertiv Reports Strong Second Quarter 2026 Results

The company raised its fiscal 2026 guidance across key metrics, including adjusted EPS of versus a consensus estimate of $6.47 and revenue of approximately $14 billion. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $3.7–$3.9 billion also exceeded expectations at the midpoint. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Four Stocks to Watch on Wednesday

Coverage ahead of the report highlighted Vertiv as a major stock to watch because of its exposure to data-center infrastructure and artificial-intelligence-related demand. Analysts and investors were focused on whether strong growth could justify the company’s elevated valuation. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue of $3.27 billion fell short of the approximately $3.38 billion expected by Wall Street. The miss, reportedly tied partly to minor timing shifts, raised concerns that demand or execution may not be progressing quickly enough to support Vertiv’s premium valuation. Vertiv Reports Sales Below Analyst Estimates

Vertiv Price Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $223.03 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.65. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.38 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The business's revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.770-1.830 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.650-6.750 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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