California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 343,341 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 12,163 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Travelers Companies worth $100,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 44.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,142 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,833 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 143,811 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Manage LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $314.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies to $340.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Evercore set a $329.00 price target on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $345.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $354.26.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.09, for a total value of $2,196,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,519,811.25. This represents a 11.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $1,858,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,479 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,894,939.51. The trade was a 32.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 62,667 shares of company stock worth $22,688,329 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 2.1%

Travelers Companies stock opened at $389.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.26 and a 1 year high of $398.70. The firm's 50-day moving average is $327.24 and its 200-day moving average is $306.88. The company has a market cap of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $10.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.41 by $4.63. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.41%. Travelers Companies's revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 33.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Travelers Companies's payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Key Travelers Companies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Travelers Companies this week:

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc NYSE: TRV is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers' compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV - Free Report).

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