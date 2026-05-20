Camelot Portfolios LLC Sells 6,434 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Camelot Portfolios LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 6,434 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.5% of Camelot Portfolios LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Camelot Portfolios LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HSBC lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.67.

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Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,742 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.59, for a total value of $982,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $125,248,077.48. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 11,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.66, for a total value of $3,014,023.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,002,203.80. This represents a 50.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 201,026 shares of company stock valued at $49,128,874 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $259.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.00 and a fifty-two week high of $278.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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