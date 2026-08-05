Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 30,992 The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,992 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its position in TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $176.89.

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Trending Headlines about TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: High expectations for another earnings beat: TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Will TJX Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and analyst support remain favorable: TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. TJX Companies Stock: Analyst Estimates and Ratings TJX Positioned to Benefit From Retail Experience

TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals provide a favorable backdrop: TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth.

TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlook is constructive but broad: TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Zacks Industry Outlook

TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: Former TJX executive joins Petco’s board: Petco appointed former TJX CFO Jeffrey Naylor as a director and audit committee chair. The move is unlikely to materially affect TJX’s valuation or near-term trading. Petco Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares in the company, valued at $135,209.18. This trade represents a 54.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $157.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.48 and a 12-month high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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