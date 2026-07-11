Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 30,611 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 293,400 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after purchasing an additional 30,611 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $109,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,538,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,842,934 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $51,647,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,085 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,700,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $29,426,070,000 after purchasing an additional 375,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 3,205.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 over the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. DZ Bank upgraded Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tesla from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $406.87.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $407.76 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $410.46 and its 200 day moving average is $409.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.09, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.82 and a 52-week high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tesla, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tesla wasn't on the list.

While Tesla currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here