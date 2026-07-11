Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 56,368 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,087 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.9% of Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.10% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $174,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE TMO opened at $526.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $478.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $516.44. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.36 and a 52 week high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's payout ratio is 10.34%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $615.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $602.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Further Reading

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