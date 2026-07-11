Candriam S.C.A. Sells 52,241 Shares of Laureate Education $LAUR

Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142,109 shares of the company's stock after selling 52,241 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.80% of Laureate Education worth $39,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,097 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 328.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $41.50 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Laureate Education from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research lowered Laureate Education from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Laureate Education from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laureate Education currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LAUR

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of LAUR opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Laureate Education has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The firm's 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.40.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $272.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Laureate Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.080 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Laureate Education Profile

Laureate Education, Inc NASDAQ: LAUR is a leading global network of higher education institutions dedicated to providing undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs to a diverse student body. The company designs and delivers academic offerings through a combination of campus-based and online platforms, focusing on fields such as business, health sciences, engineering, education and hospitality management. By aligning its curriculum with regional workforce needs, Laureate aims to equip students with practical skills and industry insights that support career advancement and lifelong learning.

Through its network, Laureate operates a broad portfolio of universities and colleges, including both longstanding campus institutions and digitally native programs.

See Also

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