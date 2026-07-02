Cane Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Cane Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 402.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,121 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Miller Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Phillip Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $94.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.34.

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Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $85.93 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's payout ratio is 27.78%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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