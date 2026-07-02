Cane Capital Partners LLC Sells 24,805 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Cane Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,256 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 24,805 shares during the period. Oracle comprises about 1.2% of Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cane Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Whelan Financial lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3.2% in the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 3.2% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 275,202 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 353,822 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $52,051,000 after buying an additional 17,720 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Oracle News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.68 and a 200 day moving average of $173.93. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.15. Oracle had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The business had revenue of $19.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.720-1.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.050-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Oracle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a "hold" rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $268.27.

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This represents a 81.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.16, for a total value of $63,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 400,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,664,000. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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