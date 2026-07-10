Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Has $9.30 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,648 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27,376.7% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares in the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $247.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $253.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The company had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,363 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.38, for a total transaction of $620,003.94. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,427,876.40. This represents a 1.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $116,175,038.79. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,774 shares of company stock worth $51,643,704. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $330.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $313.00 price target (up from $312.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.79.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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