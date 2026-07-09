Capstone Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Capstone Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,261 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,978,000. Sandisk makes up approximately 3.9% of Capstone Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDK. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $297,293,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth $518,889,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter valued at about $163,057,000.

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Sandisk Stock Up 6.8%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,727.18 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $40.10 and a twelve month high of $2,354.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 4.74. The stock's 50 day moving average is $1,692.15 and its 200 day moving average is $978.66.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.01 EPS for the current year.

More Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SNDK. Bank of America upped their price target on Sandisk from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Zacks Research cut Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sandisk from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upped their target price on Sandisk from $1,825.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,684.24.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNDK

Insider Activity at Sandisk

In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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