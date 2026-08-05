Carderock Capital Management Inc. Acquires 6,368 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 22.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,486 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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TJX Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: High expectations for another earnings beat: TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Will TJX Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

TJX has a strong history of exceeding analyst estimates, and recent coverage identifies earnings estimate revisions and the company’s surprise track record as potential support for its next quarterly report. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and analyst support remain favorable: TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. TJX Companies Stock: Analyst Estimates and Ratings TJX Positioned to Benefit From Retail Experience

TJX is being highlighted as a long-term momentum stock, while Wall Street analysts remain bullish after the retailer outperformed the broader market over the past year. Its off-price model, including value-oriented merchandise and a store experience that online retailers may struggle to replicate, is viewed as a competitive advantage. Positive Sentiment: Recent fundamentals provide a favorable backdrop: TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth.

TJX’s latest reported quarter exceeded expectations, with revenue up 9.2% year over year and EPS of $1.19 versus a $1.02 consensus estimate. That performance supports the current bullish narrative and expectations for continued growth. Neutral Sentiment: Industry outlook is constructive but broad: TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Zacks Industry Outlook

TJX was included in a retail industry outlook alongside Ross Stores, Target and Dollar Tree. The coverage reinforces interest in value-oriented retailers but does not introduce a new company-specific development. Neutral Sentiment: Former TJX executive joins Petco’s board: Petco appointed former TJX CFO Jeffrey Naylor as a director and audit committee chair. The move is unlikely to materially affect TJX’s valuation or near-term trading. Petco Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Board

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 29,549 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.46, for a total value of $4,652,785.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 552,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,051,761. This represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total value of $161,340.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 802 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $135,209.18. The trade was a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of TJX Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.0%

TJX opened at $157.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $157.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.48 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 57.92%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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