Carlson Capital L.P. Purchases 15,406 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Carlson Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 290.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,706 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 0.6% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Carlson Capital L.P.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 272 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $117.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $104.25 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $109.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.66. The firm has a market cap of $88.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 5.08%.The company had revenue of $22.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. United Parcel Service has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.220-7.220 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.93%.

Key United Parcel Service News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service NYSE: UPS is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

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