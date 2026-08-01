Carlson Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 12,400 Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Carlson Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,791,000. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.6% of Carlson Capital L.P.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup maintained a Buy rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Procter & Gamble Given New $170 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup maintained a rating and set a $170 price target, implying substantial potential upside from recent levels, although the target was reduced from $181. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. PG Average Rating of Moderate Buy

Brokerage coverage still leans constructive, with PG receiving an average “Moderate Buy” rating; Jefferies also retained its Buy rating despite trimming its target to $177. Positive Sentiment: Management is emphasizing innovation, productivity improvements, e-commerce growth and market-share gains to support a consumer recovery. New product and marketing initiatives, including Downy’s premium fragrance campaign, could help reinforce brand strength. PG Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PG opened at $144.62 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $137.62 and a 1 year high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.92. The firm has a market cap of $336.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2027 guidance at 6.890-7.110 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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