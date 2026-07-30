Carnival Corporation $CCL Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Free Report) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012,137 shares of the company's stock after selling 885,567 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP owned about 0.16% of Carnival worth $52,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Carnival during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 381.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC purchased a new position in Carnival in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCL. TD Cowen upped their price target on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Carnival from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.08.

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Carnival Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $27.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business's fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival Corporation has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $34.03.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.24%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carnival Corporation will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Carnival's payout ratio is 27.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,945,587.80. This represents a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

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