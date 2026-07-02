Cassia Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

Cassia Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,739 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,320 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC's holdings in CocaCola were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in CocaCola by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 6,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CocaCola by 4.6% during the first quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CocaCola by 0.3% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 60,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in CocaCola by 63.2% in the first quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company's stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vertrix Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CocaCola in the first quarter valued at about $3,268,000. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CocaCola News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Coca-Cola and Marriott announced a global beverage agreement that will place Coca-Cola products across Marriott’s hotel portfolio worldwide, expanding KO’s access to travelers and a major hospitality channel. Article Title

Coca-Cola and Marriott announced a global beverage agreement that will place Coca-Cola products across Marriott’s hotel portfolio worldwide, expanding KO’s access to travelers and a major hospitality channel. Positive Sentiment: Reports highlighted that the Marriott deal covers nearly 10,000 hotels, which could broaden Coca-Cola’s international distribution and brand visibility in a high-traffic consumer setting. Article Title

Reports highlighted that the Marriott deal covers nearly 10,000 hotels, which could broaden Coca-Cola’s international distribution and brand visibility in a high-traffic consumer setting. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Coca-Cola’s strong brand power and steady market-share gains as supportive factors for the stock. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to point to Coca-Cola’s strong brand power and steady market-share gains as supportive factors for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: KO also drew extra investor attention on Zacks, but that note did not include a specific new fundamental catalyst beyond increased interest in the stock. Article Title

CocaCola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $81.28 on Thursday. CocaCola Company has a fifty-two week low of $65.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $349.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.57.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 31,625 shares of CocaCola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $2,559,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,074,096.90. The trade was a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Chairman James Quincey sold 436,296 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $34,960,398.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 122,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,842,608.29. The trade was a 78.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 899,905 shares of company stock valued at $71,832,315. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

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