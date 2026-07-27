Castleark Management LLC Raises Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,935 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Arista Networks comprises approximately 1.8% of Castleark Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Castleark Management LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $52,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $666,000. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 103.2% in the first quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,066.0% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 206,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,317,000 after acquiring an additional 196,680 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 15.8% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 146,338 shares of the technology company's stock worth $17,967,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares during the period. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 50.0% during the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $173.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.78. The stock has a market cap of $218.83 billion, a PE ratio of 59.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.55 and a 1 year high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. The trade was a 0.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ANET. Citigroup reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $189.74.

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Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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