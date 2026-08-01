Centaurus Financial Inc. Increases Stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 549.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,374 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,228 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 719,288 shares of the company's stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $16.31 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 2.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.38.

View Our Latest Report on SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Should You Buy, Hold or Fold SoFi Technologies Stock Post Q2 Earnings?

SoFi reported record Q2 results, with revenue of approximately $1.21 billion, up 42.5% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus estimate. The company also posted its 11th consecutive profitable quarter. Positive Sentiment: Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” SoFi Technologies Q2: The Everything App Inflection Just Showed Up In The Numbers

Member additions, loan originations and product growth reached records, with 1.12 million new members in Q2. Fee-based revenue rose to 39% of total revenue, supporting management’s strategy to diversify beyond lending and build an “everything app.” Positive Sentiment: SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling.

SoFi raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, while analysts and bullish commentators see continued monetization potential from financial-services fees, AI-powered coaching and cross-selling. Neutral Sentiment: In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Nu vs. SoFi: Which Digital Banking Stock Is the Better Investment Now?

In a comparison with Nu Holdings, commentary favored SoFi’s broader revenue mix, stronger fee income and capital position, although the comparison does not directly change SoFi’s fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity.

The company left its 2026 profit guidance unchanged despite raising revenue guidance, signaling that incremental revenue will be reinvested in growth. Net charge-offs increased to about $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier, intensifying concerns about credit quality and capital intensity. Negative Sentiment: Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating.

Analysts reduced targets following the report: Mizuho cut its target to $22 while maintaining “outperform,” Wells Fargo lowered its target to $17 with an “equal weight” rating, and Morgan Stanley cut its target to $15 with an “underweight” rating. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling, including an executive’s sale of SoFi shares, added further short-term selling pressure and reinforced investor caution. SoFi Technologies Trading Down Following Insider Selling

Insider Activity at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,954 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $188,299.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 367,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,321,244.32. This represents a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. The trade was a 0.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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