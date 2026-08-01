Centaurus Financial Inc. Invests $986,000 in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. $SKWD

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 22,562 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $986,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 632.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,303 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 10,590 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 504,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,052,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,714 shares of the company's stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas N. Schmitt sold 8,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $430,934.04. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,353 shares in the company, valued at $531,315.96. This represents a 44.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $34,299.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $211,819.50. This represents a 13.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 8.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SKWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Texas Capital upgraded Skyward Specialty Insurance Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.67.

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Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $59.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.34. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $54.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.51.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $475.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc NASDAQ: SKWD is a publicly traded specialty property and casualty insurance underwriter. The company focuses on niche market segments, offering tailored insurance solutions designed to address the specific risk profiles of its target industries.

Through its underwriting platform, Skyward Specialty provides coverage in areas including general liability, professional liability, commercial package, inland marine and other selected specialty lines. Its products are distributed primarily through a network of wholesale brokers, program administrators and managing general agents, enabling the company to reach a diverse client base and adapt quickly to evolving market needs.

Headquartered in the United States, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group operates across multiple states and applies data-driven underwriting and risk management practices to maintain disciplined reserving and consistent performance.

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