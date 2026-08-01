Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New $942,000 Investment in Ally Financial Inc. $ALLY

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,009 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Truist Financial set a $54.00 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ally Financial

Insider Transactions at Ally Financial

In related news, insider Stephanie N. Richard sold 5,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.14, for a total value of $210,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 93,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,958,083.78. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Ally Financial stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.92 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.52.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Ally Financial's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ally Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc is a leading digital financial services company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan. The company offers a comprehensive suite of banking, lending, and insurance products designed for retail and commercial customers. Through its online-only platform, Ally Bank provides checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and home mortgages, emphasizing competitive rates and user-friendly mobile and web experiences.

In addition to its banking operations, Ally Financial is a major player in automotive financing and leasing.

Further Reading

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