Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 19,684 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,717 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 829 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 35,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.52, for a total transaction of $2,789,944.80. Following the sale, the director owned 79,690 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,177,568.80. This represents a 31.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold a total of 899,839 shares of company stock valued at $80,141,661 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $73.63 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $65.08 and a one year high of $126.71. The firm has a market cap of $306.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 28.22%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. HSBC increased their price objective on Netflix from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $92.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.48.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

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