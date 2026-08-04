Centaurus Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI - Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,487 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.'s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Arax Advisory Partners bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2,564.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,039 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 0.8%

SMCI opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $59.40.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.39 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business's revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $36.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $39.21.

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Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company's product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

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