Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,100 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Baidu accounts for about 1.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Baidu by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Baidu alerts: Sign Up

Baidu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zephirin Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $165.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Baidu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baidu wasn't on the list.

While Baidu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here