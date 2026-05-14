Free Trial
→ Read this or regret it forever (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd Buys New Stake in Baidu, Inc. $BIDU

Written by MarketBeat
May 14, 2026
Baidu logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd disclosed a new fourth-quarter stake in Baidu, buying 20,100 shares valued at about $2.63 million. The position represents roughly 1.7% of its portfolio.
  • Baidu is drawing renewed attention for its AI strategy, including a new agent portfolio unveiled at its Baidu Create 2026 conference. The company is emphasizing “Daily Active Agents” as a key industry metric and continues to develop AI Cloud and ERNIE 5.1.
  • Wall Street sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: Citi reiterated a Buy rating with a $186 price target, while the broader analyst consensus remains Moderate Buy with an average target of $158.05.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd bought a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,100 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. Baidu accounts for about 1.7% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 1.7% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Baidu by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Baidu by 13.2% during the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 857 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Baidu News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Baidu this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance raised shares of Baidu from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zephirin Group upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $196.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Price Performance

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $150.50 on Thursday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.17 and a 1 year high of $165.30. The firm's 50 day moving average is $121.39 and its 200-day moving average is $128.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.65 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Baidu

(Free Report)

Baidu, Inc, founded in 2000 and headquartered in Beijing, is a Chinese multinational technology company best known for operating one of China's leading internet search engines. The company built its business around online search and related advertising services, providing search, content aggregation and targeted ad placements to consumers and marketers across China. Baidu went public on the NASDAQ in 2005 and has since diversified beyond search into a broader technology and AI-focused portfolio.

Core products and services include the Baidu search platform and mobile app, Baidu Maps and Baidu Baike (an online encyclopedia), along with digital content initiatives.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Baidu Right Now?

Before you consider Baidu, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baidu wasn't on the list.

While Baidu currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks Cover
Beginner's Guide To Retirement Stocks

Click the link to see MarketBeat's list of seven best retirement stocks and why they should be in your portfolio.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From the man who predicted 2008 crash…
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
Beyond NVIDIA: Picks-and-Shovels AI Plays with Strong Momentum
By Chris Markoch | May 10, 2026
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
Meta Platforms’ Wild Post-Earnings Swings: Where Analyst Price Targets Stand Now
By Leo Miller | May 11, 2026
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
Is Backblaze the Next Momentum Monster?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 7, 2026
tc pixel
JPMorgan Just Made $6,300 Gold Call. Are You Exposed?
JPMorgan Just Made $6,300 Gold Call. Are You Exposed?
From Vault Metal (Ad)
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
Before the Moon Base Gets Built, These 4 Companies Win
By Thomas Hughes | May 11, 2026
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
Navy Catalyst Ignites Odysight’s Growth Engine
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 12, 2026

Recent Videos

The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
The Last Big Wealth Opportunity Before China Cuts Us Off (3 Stocks to Buy Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
If You Own Stocks, Get READY for May 15th
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
These Stocks are Soaring. Don‘t Get Left Behind.
These Stocks are Soaring. Don't Get Left Behind.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines