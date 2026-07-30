Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 17,084 Shares of Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,414 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $11,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Rocket Lab by 109.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in Rocket Lab in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Rocket Lab

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab won a record $266 million U.S. Space Force contract covering at least 12 suborbital missions through 2028. The award expands its missile-defense role, strengthens its government backlog and supports its strategy of providing integrated launch and space systems. Why Rocket Lab Stock Is Up Today

Rocket Lab won a record covering at least 12 suborbital missions through 2028. The award expands its missile-defense role, strengthens its government backlog and supports its strategy of providing integrated launch and space systems. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and industry checks cited continued demand for launch services, progress on the Neutron rocket and expanding capabilities beyond satellite launches. Citizens reportedly sees substantial long-term upside, while ARK Invest purchased approximately 62,497 RKLB shares valued at about $4 million. ARK Adds Rocket Lab

Analysts and industry checks cited continued demand for launch services, progress on the Neutron rocket and expanding capabilities beyond satellite launches. Citizens reportedly sees substantial long-term upside, while ARK Invest purchased approximately 62,497 RKLB shares valued at about $4 million. Neutral Sentiment: The FAA proposed reducing environmental regulations for commercial-space licensing, potentially shortening approval timelines and lowering regulatory friction for Rocket Lab and other launch providers. The financial benefit, however, is uncertain and would take time to materialize. Trump Administration Slashes Environmental Rules

The FAA proposed reducing environmental regulations for commercial-space licensing, potentially shortening approval timelines and lowering regulatory friction for Rocket Lab and other launch providers. The financial benefit, however, is uncertain and would take time to materialize. Negative Sentiment: Risk-off trading has pressured the entire space sector, with investors reassessing high-growth aerospace companies after a sharp repricing in SpaceX. This contagion has overwhelmed Rocket Lab’s contract news and pushed the shares below their 50-day moving average, with traders watching roughly $56 as potential support. Rocket Lab Stock Trapped Below 50-Day Moving Average

Risk-off trading has pressured the entire space sector, with investors reassessing high-growth aerospace companies after a sharp repricing in SpaceX. This contagion has overwhelmed Rocket Lab’s contract news and pushed the shares below their 50-day moving average, with traders watching roughly $56 as potential support. Negative Sentiment: Despite 63% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth, Rocket Lab remains unprofitable, with negative margins and substantial spending required for Neutron development. Investors also recognize that the $266 million contract will be recognized over multiple years rather than immediately improving earnings or cash flow. Its strong liquidity and minimal debt provide a cushion, but profitability remains a key concern.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

Shares of RKLB stock opened at $58.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.12 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RKLB. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Rocket Lab from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citizens Jmp raised their target price on Rocket Lab from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RKLB

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.60, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 334,675 shares in the company, valued at $41,365,830. This trade represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Klein sold 36,860 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.42, for a total value of $5,433,901.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,006,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,450,023.54. The trade was a 3.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Lab Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

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