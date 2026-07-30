Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 81,107 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 866,240 shares of the bank's stock after buying an additional 81,107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $13,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the bank's stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 122,821 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,574 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 39,490 shares of the bank's stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 219,185 shares of the bank's stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 707,605 shares of the bank's stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 41,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $18.00 price objective on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Huntington Bancshares

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James D. Rollins III sold 223,522 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $3,878,106.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 612,155 shares in the company, valued at $10,620,889.25. The trade was a 26.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 10,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $190,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 267,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,462. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $401,219. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $19.45. The company's 50-day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 16.64%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.930 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated NASDAQ: HBAN is a bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its principal subsidiary, Huntington National Bank. The company's operations are centered on retail and commercial banking, and it serves individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional customers.

Huntington's product offerings include traditional deposit and lending products, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, auto financing, and business banking solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN - Free Report).

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