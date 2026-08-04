Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in RH $RH

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH - Free Report) by 209.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,482 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.19% of RH worth $4,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. grew its position in RH by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company's stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,785 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of RH by 7,340.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 163,475 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,058,000 after buying an additional 161,278 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the company's stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $28,092,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Zacks Research upgraded RH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on RH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America started coverage on RH in a report on Monday. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on RH from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on RH from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $170.71.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Trading Up 4.5%

NYSE:RH opened at $172.95 on Tuesday. RH has a 1 year low of $106.30 and a 1 year high of $257.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.87.

RH (NYSE:RH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.12) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $800.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. RH had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 423.79%. The business's revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RH will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Carlos Alberini purchased 11,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $160.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,832,329.20. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 32,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,371. The trade was a 54.74% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 69,069 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.48, for a total value of $11,705,814.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,282,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,278,780.64. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,749 shares of company stock valued at $21,856,812. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about RH

Here are the key news stories impacting RH this week:

Neutral Sentiment: RH’s “Modern 2026” sourcebook highlights new designs, global designers and furniture collections. The marketing publication offers limited direct insight into near-term revenue or earnings and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. RH Modern 2026 sourcebook

RH’s “Modern 2026” sourcebook highlights new designs, global designers and furniture collections. The marketing publication offers limited direct insight into near-term revenue or earnings and is unlikely to be a major stock catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Bank of America began coverage of RH with an “underperform” rating and a $156 price target, implying roughly 9.8% downside from the referenced trading level. The downgrade-style initiation reflects caution about RH’s valuation and outlook, potentially weighing on investor sentiment despite the stock trading above the target. Bank of America RH coverage

About RH

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH's product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

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