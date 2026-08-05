Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.13 Million Stake in Moderna, Inc. $MRNA

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA - Free Report) by 28.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,306 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Moderna were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Moderna by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,785 shares of the company's stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company's stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,640 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company's stock.

More Moderna News

Here are the key news stories impacting Moderna this week:

Positive Sentiment: Moderna administered the first doses in a Phase 1 trial of mRNA-1469 , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, and the study will assess safety and immune response in Canada following Health Canada authorization. The program, developed with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, highlights the potential speed and flexibility of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Moderna begins first human trial of Bundibugyo Ebola vaccine

Moderna administered the first doses in a Phase 1 trial of , an investigational vaccine targeting Bundibugyo ebolavirus. The strain has no licensed vaccine, and the study will assess safety and immune response in Canada following Health Canada authorization. The program, developed with support from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, highlights the potential speed and flexibility of Moderna’s mRNA platform. Positive Sentiment: Investors viewed the Ebola program as a potential long-term opportunity, particularly because a deadly outbreak has increased demand for protection against the virus and there is currently no approved vaccine for this strain. However, the candidate is only entering Phase 1, so any commercial benefit remains uncertain and several years away. Moderna Stock Jumps on Trial Launch for Breakthrough Ebola Vaccine

Investors viewed the Ebola program as a potential long-term opportunity, particularly because a deadly outbreak has increased demand for protection against the virus and there is currently no approved vaccine for this strain. However, the candidate is only entering Phase 1, so any commercial benefit remains uncertain and several years away. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline Capital Markets modestly improved its 2026 quarterly and full-year loss estimates, forecasting a $6.60 per-share loss for 2026 versus its prior $7.26 estimate. The firm still expects losses in 2027, though its forecast deteriorated sharply to a $3.24 per-share loss from a previous $0.08 loss, signaling limited near-term profitability visibility.

Brookline Capital Markets modestly improved its 2026 quarterly and full-year loss estimates, forecasting a $6.60 per-share loss for 2026 versus its prior $7.26 estimate. The firm still expects losses in 2027, though its forecast deteriorated sharply to a $3.24 per-share loss from a previous $0.08 loss, signaling limited near-term profitability visibility. Negative Sentiment: Moderna’s Phase 3 norovirus vaccine trial showed no early success, raising concerns about another potential setback in the company’s pipeline and increasing reliance on its respiratory vaccine franchise and earlier-stage programs. No early success for Moderna’s norovirus vaccine in phase 3 trial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Moderna from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Moderna from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $42.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Moderna

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 9,263 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $433,878.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,924 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $183,800.16. This trade represents a 70.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 3,471 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $173,550.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,373,400. This represents a 4.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,406 shares of company stock worth $5,928,762. Insiders own 10.80% of the company's stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $57.08 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.93 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 141.43%.The business's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specializing in messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines. The company’s platform leverages synthetic mRNA to instruct cells to produce proteins that can prevent or treat diseases. Since its founding in 2010, Moderna has advanced from early-stage research into a broad pipeline of vaccine and therapeutic candidates designed to address infectious diseases, rare genetic disorders and chronic illnesses.

Moderna’s flagship product is its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine, which was the first of its kind to receive emergency use authorization and later full approval in multiple jurisdictions.

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