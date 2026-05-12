CFM Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.64 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

CFM Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,734 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.6% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CFM Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $268.99 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $320.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $313.09.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 3,706 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $1,011,812.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $20,462,302.96. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,175,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $598,335,650. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 191,593 shares of company stock worth $46,289,241. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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