CFO Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

CFO Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,283 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,854,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.9% of CFO Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Towne Trust Company N.A grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 134 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOG. Freedom Capital lowered shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $430.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $376.78.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $367.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.33 and a 12-month high of $404.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $364.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 37.92%.The firm had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.71%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.00, for a total transaction of $38,862.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,721 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,132,701. The trade was a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 160,516 shares of company stock worth $7,344,604 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

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Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

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