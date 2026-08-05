CGN Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 13,327 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 198,549 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,306 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 200,341 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 64,144 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,372 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,311,098 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $332,084,000 after purchasing an additional 275,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Up 5.1%

CSCO opened at $121.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $117.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $840,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock worth $5,668,823. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.14.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Cisco Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cisco Systems wasn't on the list.

While Cisco Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here