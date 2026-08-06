Chapin Davis Inc. Has $25.57 Million Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Chapin Davis Inc. cut its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,495 shares of the data storage provider's stock after selling 8,415 shares during the period. Seagate Technology accounts for 4.5% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.4% during the first quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 93 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of STX stock opened at $837.66 on Thursday. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $144.75 and a 1 year high of $1,145.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $896.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $640.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $5.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.61. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 369.98% and a net margin of 26.11%.The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 7.100-7.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 33.08 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Seagate Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $875.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Fox Advisors cut shares of Seagate Technology from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total transaction of $6,540,691.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. The trade was a 68.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.29, for a total transaction of $22,538,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 339,591 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,131,322.39. This trade represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,638 shares of company stock worth $126,692,095. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong earnings and guidance support the bull case. Seagate recently reported quarterly EPS of $5.71, exceeding the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.63 billion surpassed forecasts and rose 48.5% year over year. Management’s next-quarter EPS guidance of $7.10 to $7.50 also points to continued momentum. 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy for August Despite a Mixed July

Seagate recently reported quarterly EPS of $5.71, exceeding the $5.10 consensus estimate, while revenue of $3.63 billion surpassed forecasts and rose 48.5% year over year. Management’s next-quarter EPS guidance of $7.10 to $7.50 also points to continued momentum. Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure demand remains a key tailwind. Seagate and Western Digital dominate the hard-disk-drive market, and Western Digital’s latest results showed 44% sales growth and adjusted EPS of $3.56, beating expectations. The results reinforce demand for storage capacity tied to data centers and AI workloads, although WD’s late-session stock decline highlights investor caution. Western Digital Earnings Beat With 44% Sales Growth

Seagate and Western Digital dominate the hard-disk-drive market, and Western Digital’s latest results showed 44% sales growth and adjusted EPS of $3.56, beating expectations. The results reinforce demand for storage capacity tied to data centers and AI workloads, although WD’s late-session stock decline highlights investor caution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable. Seagate has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with several firms recently raising price targets. It has also been identified as an August momentum stock because of AI exposure, earnings growth and financial strength. Zacks 5 Momentum Stocks to Buy

Seagate has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating, with several firms recently raising price targets. It has also been identified as an August momentum stock because of AI exposure, earnings growth and financial strength. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales add headline pressure but were prearranged. CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares for roughly $24.5 million across two transactions, while executives John Christopher Morris and James Ci Lee also sold shares. All reported transactions were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them less reliable indicators of management’s current outlook. Seagate Executive Form 4 Filing

CEO William D. Mosley sold 30,000 shares for roughly $24.5 million across two transactions, while executives John Christopher Morris and James Ci Lee also sold shares. All reported transactions were executed under Rule 10b5-1 plans, making them less reliable indicators of management’s current outlook. Negative Sentiment: Sector-wide profit-taking is weighing on STX. Seagate declined alongside Micron and other memory stocks as investors reassessed cyclical demand and elevated valuations. Micron’s recent pullback, despite strong AI-memory demand, underscores the volatility and valuation concerns affecting the broader semiconductor and storage group. Micron Slips 9% in a Month

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report).

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