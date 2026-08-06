Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases Shares of 22,093 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,093 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $9,532,000. Dell Technologies accounts for about 1.7% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock worth $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,620,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 49.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,094 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Dell Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $494.67.

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Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Spv-2 L.P. Sl sold 59,492 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total transaction of $26,982,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 89,222 shares in the company, valued at $40,465,745.88. This trade represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 68,706 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.54, for a total value of $31,160,919.24. Following the sale, the director owned 67,990 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,836,184.60. This represents a 50.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,434,758 shares of company stock worth $1,448,870,683. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

DELL stock opened at $463.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $485.70. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $414.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.65.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The business had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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