Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP Shares Purchased by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,781 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,441 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up about 2.6% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.29% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $43,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial set a $150.00 price target on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.48.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Insider Transactions at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Check Point Software Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Check Point Software Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Check Point Software Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Check Point reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.55 per share, exceeding the $2.45 consensus estimate and rising from $2.37 a year earlier. Revenue increased 1.3% year over year to $673.6 million, while subscription revenue and demand for AI-security products supported growth. Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Susquehanna Check Point Analyst Action

Susquehanna raised its price target from $140 to $150 and assigned a “positive” rating, implying substantial upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Check Point Launches AI Network Firewall

The company launched an AI Network Firewall designed to give organizations visibility and control over AI use across employees, applications and AI agents. The product could strengthen Check Point’s competitive position as cybersecurity demand increasingly shifts toward AI protection. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Check Point Reports Second-Quarter Results

Full-year 2026 guidance calls for adjusted EPS of $10.05-$10.85 and revenue of $2.8-$2.9 billion, broadly in line with current Wall Street expectations and offering limited near-term upside to estimates. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat.

Third-quarter revenue guidance of $655 million-$685 million fell below the $696.5 million consensus estimate, raising concerns about near-term growth. Product sales and cash flow also faced pressure despite the earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views remain mixed: Wells Fargo cut its target from $140 to $130 and maintained an “equal weight” rating, suggesting limited upside and reinforcing caution around Check Point’s modest revenue growth. Wells Fargo Lowers Check Point Price Target

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.49. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $112.23 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.93%.The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $675.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.530 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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