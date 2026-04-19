Chicago Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,647 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 42,825 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ziff Davis worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZD. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Ziff Davis by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 239,594 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,129,000 after buying an additional 46,282 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Ziff Davis by 75.6% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 772,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,440,000 after buying an additional 332,674 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 86.0% in the third quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 408,449 shares of the technology company's stock worth $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 188,844 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the third quarter worth $4,207,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $1,297,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Ziff Davis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $47.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ziff Davis from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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