CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $14.64 Million Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation $WTFC

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA cut its holdings in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,371 shares of the bank's stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. Wintrust Financial comprises approximately 2.3% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA owned approximately 0.16% of Wintrust Financial worth $14,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 231.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 229 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 240 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $170.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WTFC

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 3,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total transaction of $454,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 13,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,895.85. This trade represents a 18.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suzet M. Mckinney sold 500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $74,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,303 shares in the company, valued at $492,014.88. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,099 shares of company stock worth $1,954,386. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $162.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.84. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $119.61 and a 52-week high of $163.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.33 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.26. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 20.11%.The company had revenue of $713.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $707.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Wintrust Financial's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a Chicago‐area bank holding company headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through its primary subsidiary, Wintrust Bank, the company operates a network of community banks serving metropolitan Chicago and select markets in southeastern Wisconsin. These locally branded banks provide personalized commercial and consumer banking solutions tailored to small and mid‐size businesses, professionals, and individual clients.

The firm's core offerings include deposit products, commercial and residential lending, treasury management, and mortgage banking services.

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