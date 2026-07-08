Childress Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Childress Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $4,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $402.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 369.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.80. The stock's 50-day moving average is $408.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $410.39. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.55 and a 1-year high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 32,015 shares of company stock valued at $12,383,640 in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Glj Research reissued a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Tesla from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. William Blair reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $408.52.

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Key Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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