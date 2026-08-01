Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,056,521 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 122,806 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $33,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7,176.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 274,375 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $15,406,000 after acquiring an additional 129,066 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.98.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $44.27. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 11.43%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Chipotle Mexican Grill News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, slightly above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, broadly ahead of expectations. Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Rallies as Q2 Results Top Fears, Guidance Rises

Chipotle reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.33, slightly above the $0.32 consensus, while revenue rose 9.3% year over year to $3.35 billion, broadly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook, signaling confidence that momentum is continuing. Chipotle shares rise on quarterly earnings beat, raised outlook

Comparable restaurant sales increased 2.2%, supported by improving customer traffic, menu innovation, digital engagement and restaurant expansion. Management raised its full-year comparable-sales outlook, signaling confidence that momentum is continuing. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remained constructive following the results. DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG, TD Cowen and Mizuho also retained positive recommendations; Mizuho lifted its target to $43.

Analysts remained constructive following the results. DA Davidson raised its price target to $50 and maintained a Buy rating, while BTIG, TD Cowen and Mizuho also retained positive recommendations; Mizuho lifted its target to $43. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy call-option activity and multiple price-target revisions indicate heightened investor interest, but these signals can also contribute to short-term volatility rather than establish a lasting trend.

Unusually heavy call-option activity and multiple price-target revisions indicate heightened investor interest, but these signals can also contribute to short-term volatility rather than establish a lasting trend. Negative Sentiment: Management said sales softened late in July amid consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle stated it was not involved in the outbreak. The traffic disruption has raised questions about the durability of the recovery. Chipotle lifts its sales forecast even as a lettuce-linked outbreak slows foot traffic

Management said sales softened late in July amid consumer concerns about a cyclospora outbreak, although Chipotle stated it was not involved in the outbreak. The traffic disruption has raised questions about the durability of the recovery. Negative Sentiment: Investors also remain concerned about labor and other operating costs pressuring margins. Piper Sandler lowered its target to $39 and Morgan Stanley and Stephens kept more cautious equal-weight ratings, limiting the stock’s upside after its sharp earnings-related advance.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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