Cim LLC Has $7.05 Million Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Cim LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.0% of Cim LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cim LLC's holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $7,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 40 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 44 shares of the construction company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX opened at $1,516.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company's 50-day moving average is $1,822.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1,585.32. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $655.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2,073.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $12.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.45 by $2.08. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 EPS. Comfort Systems USA's revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 46.77 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, Director Franklin Myers sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,954.47, for a total value of $13,094,949.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 62,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,401,904.05. This represents a 9.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William George III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,020.96, for a total value of $2,020,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 32,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,295,571.84. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,778 shares of company stock valued at $56,257,229. Insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,910.00 price target on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $2,125.00 to $2,225.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $2,004.00 to $2,110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $2,200.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $2,057.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIX

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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