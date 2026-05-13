Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF Shares Sold by Topsail Wealth Management LLC

Topsail Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 297,642 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 19,360 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for about 7.2% of Topsail Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Topsail Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Cincinnati Financial worth $48,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,725,564 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $3,221,579,000 after buying an additional 123,110 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,542,265 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,357,825,000 after buying an additional 26,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,011,505 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $299,553,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $232,643,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,405,680 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $222,238,000 after buying an additional 37,913 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CINF. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $178.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $163.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $143.37 and a 52 week high of $174.27. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $162.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.86.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Cincinnati Financial's payout ratio is currently 21.50%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation NASDAQ: CINF is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company's core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cincinnati Financial, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cincinnati Financial wasn't on the list.

While Cincinnati Financial currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here