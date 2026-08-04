Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Has $81.25 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,113 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.7% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $81,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MilWealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. MilWealth Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 200 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 221 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.6%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $284.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $287.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $3.93. The business had revenue of $200.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.03 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 17.44%.Amazon.com's revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,467 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.40, for a total transaction of $4,074,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 14,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,729,480.60. This represents a 52.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.53, for a total value of $2,489,273.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,060,750.70. This trade represents a 18.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 76,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,253,702 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price target (up from $335.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group set a $335.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a $318.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $330.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Fifty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $322.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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