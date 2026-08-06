Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Acquires 2,750 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,018 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 1.0% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC's holdings in Apple were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Apple by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $134,554,000 after buying an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,857 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 50,264 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $12,587,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $311.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $4.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.59 and a 52 week high of $344.57. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $309.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $282.62.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm had revenue of $109.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $369,460.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. The trade was a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $310.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, China Renaissance downgraded Apple from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $330.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Key Stories Impacting Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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