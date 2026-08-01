Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 20,238 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,123 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 20,238 shares during the quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 205.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 906 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $145.00 price target (down from $163.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on NOW

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $130,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,919,243.90. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 1,048 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total transaction of $103,238.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,212.72. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,144 shares of company stock worth $1,730,097. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE NOW opened at $111.57 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.24 and a 1-year high of $196.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.64 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The firm has a market cap of $115.36 billion, a PE ratio of 69.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 11.34%.The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Positive Sentiment: ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Why Shares of ServiceNow Stock Were Rising This Week

ServiceNow raised its full-year revenue outlook, reinforcing confidence in continued demand for its workflow-automation platform and supporting the recent improvement in the stock. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. ServiceNow Stock Opinions on Q2 Earnings Results

Second-quarter revenue rose approximately 24% year over year to about $4 billion, while adjusted earnings exceeded expectations. Management also highlighted more than $1 billion in AI-related contract value, suggesting AI agents are adding consumption-based revenue rather than simply reducing software-seat demand. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. ServiceNow User Retention Is Accelerating

Analyst commentary remains constructive, with reported price targets materially above the recent trading level. One bullish analysis raised its fair-value estimate to $160, citing accelerating user retention, strong organic growth, pricing power in AI products and a long-term target of $30 billion to $32 billion in subscription revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launches new ServiceNow app

Dynamic Lifecycle Innovations launched an IT asset-disposition application on ServiceNow, adding another example of partners expanding the platform’s use cases. The announcement is strategically supportive but is unlikely to materially change near-term revenue expectations. Negative Sentiment: ServiceNow could eliminate up to 1,000 positions this year as part of a post-acquisition “rightsizing” effort. The cuts may improve efficiency and margins, but reports of continuing layoffs create execution, morale and integration concerns for investors. Exclusive: ServiceNow to cut up to 1K jobs

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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