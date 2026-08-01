Compass Capital Management Inc. Has $68.29 Million Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,505 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 71,472 shares during the period. Amphenol accounts for 4.0% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Amphenol were worth $68,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

Get Amphenol alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 17,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $2,506,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,038,277.47. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

Amphenol stock opened at $160.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $178.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $155.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.14. The firm has a market cap of $197.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 17.73%.The firm's revenue was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Amphenol has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.420 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research raised Amphenol from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amphenol from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $191.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Amphenol

Trending Headlines about Amphenol

Here are the key news stories impacting Amphenol this week:

Positive Sentiment: Record Q2 beat estimates: Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Amphenol Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Amphenol reported earnings of $1.35 per share versus the $1.19 consensus and revenue of $8.76 billion versus expectations of $8.26 billion. Revenue grew 55% year over year, reflecting strong demand across connectivity markets. Positive Sentiment: AI demand is accelerating: Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Amphenol Builds AI Edge Through Strategic Acquisitions

Management highlighted robust orders and expanding demand for AI infrastructure, including high-speed connectivity products. Acquisitions are broadening Amphenol’s exposure to AI data centers and other key end markets, supporting higher 2026 expectations. Positive Sentiment: Q3 outlook also topped expectations: Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Amphenol Surges After Q2 Results

Amphenol guided to approximately $1.40–$1.42 in third-quarter EPS, reinforcing expectations for continued momentum after the strong second quarter. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Analyst Price Target Changes

BNP Paribas Exane lifted its target to $215 from $200 with an “outperform” rating, while Truist raised its target to $215 and Citi increased its target to $210; all maintained bullish ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Key consideration: The bullish outlook depends on sustained AI infrastructure spending, continued strong orders and successful integration of acquired businesses. At roughly 40 times earnings, expectations for execution remain elevated. Amphenol Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amphenol, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amphenol wasn't on the list.

While Amphenol currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here